Winter Fix Special

Apple Farm Service is excited to offer the Winter Fix Service Special for all farmers, landowners, and any equipment owners. This program is a perfect opportunity for equipment owners to get ahead on their maintenance and have a safer 2025 season. Now through Dec. 31, you can call to schedule your off-season repairs and inspections to take advantage of this program. Apple Farm Service will offer free pick-up or delivery for the first 30 miles around each store. Additionally, they will discount any installed parts by 10%.

“We’ve seen the popularity of this program continue to grow every year,” said Kent Holmes, Apple Farm Service marketing manager. “Farmers and landowners have enough to do, and they deserve an off-season break. They enjoy the peace of mind that their equipment will be field-ready when time comes to use the machines.”

While you might think of large farm equipment when you hear Apple Farm Service, they have been a dealership of lawn and garden equipment and small construction equipment for decades.… Continue reading