Winter markets

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

March 2022 CBOT soybean price activity since Oct. 1 has seen a huge range of $2.22. The March soybean low during the fall was early November when they reached $11.93. They rallied to $14.15, closing up 23 cents on Jan. 7, just days before the Jan. 12 USDA Report Day. The close on Jan. 7 marked the first time the March 2022 CBOT soybeans had crossed the $14 threshold since June 11. The price run up was a result of prolonged dry weather concerns in both southern Brazil and northern Argentina. The weather premium was quickly extracted in the week which followed Jan. 7, when forecasts finally changed with numerous rains moving through the drought parched regions of Brazil and Argentina.

Jan. 12 USDA report day

The January report day is often called one of the most important report days for the entire year. It is a big deal because the final U.S.