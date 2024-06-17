Winter wheat harvest has started

Warm, dry weather last week dried soils and allowed for farmers to nearly finish planting, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 10% very short, 37% short, 49% adequate, and 4% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on June 16 was 67.4 degrees, 1.8 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.11 inches of precipitation, 0.85 inches below average. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 16.

Farmers were side dressing corn and applied herbicides to corn and soybean fields. A few soybean fields were replanted due to slug damage. Winter wheat harvest began in earnest, and hay harvest was in full swing. Soybean planting reached 95% complete. Emergence reached 94% for corn and 85% for soybeans. Corn condition was rated 73% good to excellent while soybean condition was rated 70% good to excellent, each down from the previous week.… Continue reading