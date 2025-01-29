Wiseman named Ohio Farm Bureau organization director

Brooke Wiseman of New Lexington has been named organization director for Ohio Farm Bureau and will serve members in Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum and Perry counties. In her role, she will work with the county Farm Bureaus to address issues important to members and their communities.

Wiseman grew up on her family’s hobby swine farm, Wiseman Family Durocs, in Perry County. She spent 13 years in 4-H, where raising and showing pigs with family and friends became a passion, and she was a member of the New Lexington FFA chapter for four years.

She earned two associate’s degrees: one in agribusiness and another in accounting and financial services from the Ohio State Agricultural Technical Institute and Hocking Technical College, respectively, and most recently received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Franklin University.… Continue reading