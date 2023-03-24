With commerce comes fraud

By Leisa Boley-Hellwarth

Just weeks ago, on Feb. 14, 2023, in federal court in the Northern District of Iowa, a livestock dealer and four of his managers were sentenced in a widespread pig fraud scheme that had spanned nearly two decades and caused over $3 million in loss.

Beginning in the early 2000s, and continuing through at least late March, 2017, Lynch Livestock’s second-ranking official directed other managers and employees to falsely reduce and downgrade the numbers, quality classifications, and weights of swine that producers and sellers had delivered to Lynch Livestock’s buying stations throughout the Midwest. These practices mostly concerned large, corporate swine producers who brought their swine for sale to Lynch Livestock. To effectuate the fraud, managers at Lynch Livestock’s headquarters created false and fraudulent scale tickets bearing the initials of the managers at the buying stations. By falsifying the producers’ accounts of purchase, Lynch Livestock and its managers created false and fraudulent invoices to pay less than what was due and owing to these producers.… Continue reading