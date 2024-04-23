Witten named OABA president and CEO

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association (OABA) is pleased to announce Melinda Witten as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 3, 2024. This leadership appointment continues the association’s ongoing efforts to enhance advocacy and service for Ohio’s agribusiness community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Melinda to the team,” said Grant Gates, chair of the OABA Board. “Her exceptional leadership skills and comprehensive understanding of agricultural challenges and opportunities assure us that our association is in very capable hands.”

Witten brings a wealth of experience and a robust track record in agricultural leadership to her new role. She spent over a decade at the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, where in her most recent role as Senior Director of Leadership Development she was instrumental in transforming the Young Ag Professionals program and directing the AgriPOWER Leadership Institute. Additionally, Melinda played a pivotal role in the creation of the ExploreAg and Ohio Farm Bureau Ag Literacy programs, significantly enhancing agricultural education and engagement across the state.