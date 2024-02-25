Wolcott wins Ohio Farm Bureau 2024 Outstanding Young Farmer award

Catherine Wolcott of Geauga County is the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals 2024 Outstanding Young Farmer competition. The results were announced Jan. 27 during the YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

The Outstanding Young Farmer Award competition is designed to help young farmers strengthen their business skills, develop marketing opportunities and receive recognition for their accomplishments. Contestants are judged on the growth of their farm businesses and involvement in Farm Bureau and their community.

Wolcott and her husband own and operate G.A.R. Horizons, a small farm raising pork, beef and chicken with an on-site farm store, along with crop farming 110 acres around the county.

An eight-year member of Geauga County Farm Bureau, Wolcott has served as a board member and secretary for the organization and is currently a Geauga County 4-H advisor. She is a member of many local organizations, including the Chardon Area Chamber of Commerce, Destination Geauga and Chardon Square Association.