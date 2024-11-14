Women’s weekend adventure a hit!

By Dan Armitage, OCJ outdoors writer

On a recent weekend 100 women from across the state gathered at Mohican State Park Lodge & Conference Center for the 10th annual Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventure, hosted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), to provide participants a chance to explore outdoor skills, including boating, fishing, shooting sports, and nature programming. Tailored for women aged 16 and older, the Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventure creates a welcoming, pressure-free environment to embrace new activities, from kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding to archery and sustainable living, participants expanded their skills while enjoying the natural beauty of one of Ohio’s most beloved state parks.

“We look forward to hosting this event every year because it is a fantastic opportunity for women to enjoy the outdoors and everything Ohio has to offer,” said Mary Mertz, ODNR Director. “The women that spend the weekend with our staff make long-lasting memories and may experience something they’ve never done before.”… Continue reading