Wool cooperative closing its doors after over a century of service

By Matt Reese

In 1918 a small group of wool producers had a vision of cooperatively marketing their product to command better market prices for individual farms. The idea grew into Mid-States Wool Growers Cooperative with, at one point, 10,000 farmer owners marketing 6 million pounds of wool from 23 states.

In May, though, after more than a century of service to the nation’s sheep producers, Mid-States Wool Growers in Fairfield County — the last location of the cooperative — will be closing its doors.

"We're going to quit taking in wool the first of May and then we've got to get the rest of it out of here throughout the summer — get it bailed and then get it sold," said David Rowe, general manager of Mid-States Wool Growers. "We're going into the fourth straight year with no future, no hope for the coarse wool market. Last year we only sold a third of the wool that we would normally sell.…