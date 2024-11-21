Workshop series shows attendees “How to lose less on the farm”

By Amanda Douridas, Ohio State University Extension Educator – Madison County

Running a profitable farm can be a challenge even with the best of commodity prices. Lower prices and higher inputs facing farmers this year are putting a serious strain on the bottom line. OSU Extension in Madison County is offering a program in London designed to connect producers to farm management specialists with whom they can share resources, tools and initiate discussion on how farmers can get a better handle on budgets.

This series will dive into areas of the budget where adjustments can be made. We will look at results of the FINPACK benchmarking program to see where Ohio farmers are spending the most. This can provide guidance on how one's budget compares to other farmers in Ohio. Record keeping is not always everyone's favorite activity but, in this series, we will see how it can help keep that budget on track.