Wuebker joining Ohio Ag Net team

Laura Wuebker is joining our team as an intern. This summer her responsibilities will include producing the weekly podcast and joining the afternoon broadcast team as an afternoon farm broadcaster.

Wuebker resides in Versailles, Ohio in Darke County. She grew up on her family’s diversified livestock and grain operation, where her passion for the agriculture industry was first established. Her love for the agriculture world developed as she learned the importance of sharing the story of each person involved in it. Her interest in radio developed during high school, where she worked at WTGR Radio Stations as a Co-Farm News Director. In this role, she broadcasted agriculture-related stories with the grain markets to four counties in Ohio and two in Indiana.

During high school, she was also involved in FFA, 4-H, National Honor Society, Darke County Fair Queen, and served as a State Vice President at Large for the Ohio FFA Association.