Yaks in Ohio: A farm that loves the cold

Join Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood as he visits Covered Bridge Yaks in Union County, where Blake Mathys and his family are raising yaks—a versatile livestock that thrive in Ohio’s winter weather. We dive into how these animals, originally from the Himalayan region, are raised for their lean, nutritious meat and soft, valuable fiber. Mathys talks the challenges of yak farming, which include exotic butchering, specific nutritional needs, and more. Plus, hear from Greg Dike, president of the the USYAKS Association, in the midst of becoming the North American Yak Association (NAYAK), about the growing interest in yak farming across the U.S.… Continue reading