YAP 2024 grant recipients

Eight local Young Agricultural Professionals groups have been awarded $500 grants for educational programming or events they are planning or that have taken place already in 2024.

The local grants are a part of Farm Credit Mid-America’s $100,000 donation to Farm Bureau young leader programs in its six-state region of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee. Farm Credit Mid-America proudly supports these local grant programs, as well as Ohio Farm Bureau’s annual statewide Young Ag Professionals contests and the YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

Ag Toy Drive

After its inception in 2017, the Ag Toy Drive has been a cornerstone event for the Ashland and Wayne County Young Ag Professionals and the Medina County Young Farmers. The event has grown from 40 people attending and around $5,000 in toy donations to well over 100 attending and over $12,500 in toy donations made in 2023. The YAP committee will once again solicit donations from businesses (both cash and toys) as well as from attendees at the event, then take part in major toy shopping where they look for agricultural-themed toys to give to Toys for Tots and other local charities.… Continue reading