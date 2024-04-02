YAP State Committee leadership announced

Leading Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals State Committee in 2024 are Chaircouple Luke and Kayla Durbin of Coshocton County, and serving as co-chairs are Tim and Sarah Terrill of Montgomery County. Serving as secretary for the committee is Carly Fitz of Perry County.

The Durbins farm full-time with their families on their grain farms in Tuscarawas and Coshocton counties, respectively. In addition, they own and operate Durbin Land and Cattle raising Simmental cow/calf pairs with their daughter, Finlay. They have participated in various state and national Farm Bureau events, including the American Farm Bureau annual convention and Young Farmer & Rancher conferences and the Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals Winter Leadership Experience. They are active in their county young agricultural professionals program. In addition to their Farm Bureau activities, they sit on FFA chapter advisory boards, participate in their county 4-H endowment and take time to mentor young showmen.… Continue reading