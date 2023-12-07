YAP State Committee members named by Ohio Farm Bureau

The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation has named the newest members of its Young Agricultural Professionals State Committee: Joe and Casey Everett of Shelby County, Mike Hannewald of Lucas County, John and Kacy Hummel of Franklin County and Emily Warnimont of Hancock County. Committee members are selected based on Farm Bureau involvement, leadership potential and community service.

The committee is composed of eight members or couples who suggest, develop and conduct activities that provide opportunities for young farmers and ag professionals to be more involved in Ohio Farm Bureau programs. Duties include planning the yearly YAP winter leadership conference and hosting Young Agricultural Professionals in a variety of in- and out-of-state events.

The Everetts are part of a corn and soybean operation with Joe’s dad, uncle and cousin. Casey is a reading specialist with Troy City Schools and also serves as Student Council adviser, while Joe farms full-time and works with Ohio Ag Net Communications as a marketing specialist.… Continue reading