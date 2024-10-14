Year-round ethanol blend legislation introduced

A bipartisan group of members of the U.S. House introduced the “Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act,” which would provide consumers with year-round access to higher blends of ethanol.

Reps. Mike Carey, Marcy Kaptur, Greg Landsman, and Max Miller from Ohio are among the 36 House Representatives sponsoring or cosponsoring the legislation. Currently, sales of E15 are prohibited in the summer unless the EPA grants an emergency waiver, leading to uncertainty about the fuel’s availability.

“E15 supports Ohio’s farmers and consumers alike,” said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of Ohio Corn & Wheat. “We appreciate the bipartisan group of Ohio lawmakers advancing this legislation, which will give drivers a lower-priced choice at the pump while supporting corn growers throughout Ohio.”

Sold under the name Unleaded 88 at gas stations, E15 is safe for all cars and light-duty trucks with a model year of 2001 or later. The blend is typically 10 to 30 cents less expensive per gallon than conventional gasoline.