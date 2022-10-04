Yield monitor calibration

By Elizabeth Hawkins, Field Specialist, Agronomic Systems, Ohio State University Extension

Across Ohio, combines are busy collecting more than just grain. Yield monitors are also busy collecting data with the hope that this information will lead to more profit in the future.

The yield monitor does not directly measure the number of bushels per acre of grain produced; instead, these estimates are calculated based on a combination of data collected by sensors in the combine and information provided by the grower. Because of this, the accuracy of the yield estimate is dependent on the accuracy of all the information that is being used to calculate it, and care needs to be taken to ensure all of the data being collected is correct.

The grain flow estimate is an important piece of the yield estimate calculation. Many combines today are equipped with an impact sensor that is used to collect this information.… Continue reading