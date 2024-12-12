Yields likely to decline in January report

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Last month I was shopping at Target in the pharmacy department. It was 30 minutes before their closing time as I asked, “Can I get my flu shot?” The pharmacist, Jim said, “Sure.” Moments later, I had my sleeve rolled up and started to walk away as Jim stopped me cold, “Sit on this bench for 10 minutes so if you pass out, I will know.” Producers may need similar supervision with their frustration on the declining corn and soybeans prices, which have taken place over the past six months.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, has made two interest rates cuts so far this year, half a percentage in September with an additional decline of a quarter percent in November. The cut in September was a huge surprise as the anticipated cut was just a quarter percent. Additionally, it was previously thought that rates could be cut in December along with a reduction in early 2025.