Your accountant is your year-round parter

By Brian Ravencraft

As we near the end of what is known as “busy season” in the accounting world, chances are you have been in touch with your accountant quite a bit lately. Tax filing season requires a good deal of communication between the professional preparing the returns and the taxpayer filing them. However, you really should be in constant contact with your accountant. View them as a year-round partner that can help you assess any financial situations that pertains to your farm or agribusiness.

Let’s go over an example of something your accountant can help you with year-round —something that is the life blood to any business owner. I am talking about cash flow. Your accountant is your partner and can help you monitor the money going in and out of your business. With the help of one of the many sophisticated accounting software offerings available to business owners, you can watch the cash flow in and out of your operation in real-time.… Continue reading