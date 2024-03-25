Your license to fun!

By Dan Armitage, outdoors writer

I recall when the first day that you could buy the coming season’s fishing license was, if not a big deal, at least circled on many Ohio anglers’ calendars. It usually fell on the first day in March, which was appropriate, seeing as a new season of angling was just over the horizon. You had to go to a bait store or ODNR offices to get the permit, which made it feel special for some reason. Then I would always head to a Kinko’s to make photocopies of the license to stash in wallets, tackle boxes and glove boxes to improve the odds of my having one available to show the authorities wherever I might be fishing.

Licenses to enjoy both fishing and hunting in the Buckeye State during 2024-25 are available now and can be purchased without leaving your easy chair, at wildohio.gov, on the HuntFish OH mobile app, or at participating agents statewide.… Continue reading