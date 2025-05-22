Zoller named assistant director of OSU Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources

Chris Zoller has been named assistant director of Agriculture and Natural Resources (ANR) for Ohio State University Extension in The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) effective May 12.

Zoller has served as interim assistant director of ANR since December 2023 and brings more than 32 years of experience with OSU Extension, having served as an Extension educator in Tuscarawas County since 1992. In that role, he conducted programming in farm management, succession planning, livestock production, farm financial management, forage and agronomic crop systems, and energy use on livestock farms.

In his new position, Zoller will provide leadership, administration, guidance, and vision for OSU Extension’s ANR program. His responsibilities also include managing the ANR state office, overseeing financial and human resources, and serving as a member of the OSU Extension administrative leadership team.

He will also collaborate with CFAES department chairs, deans, and unit leaders, as well as other colleges, agencies, and organizations, to support research-based outreach and engagement throughout Ohio.