Zuckers pointed to AFBF Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee

Jonathan and Alyssa Zucker of Marion County have been appointed to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee for the 2023-2025 term beginning in February.

“Engaging with consumers and elected leaders to build trust while sharing agriculture’s story and advancing leadership skills are important foundations of national program committee work,” said Zippy Duvall. AFBF President. “We welcome these newly appointed Farm Bureau members.”

As Marion County Farm Bureau members for the past 13 years, both have been very involved in local activities and are currently serving as co-chairs on the Young Agricultural Professionals state committee, creating outreach efforts and programs geared toward Farm Bureau members ages 18-35.

Jonathan is a 7th generation farmer working in partnership with his grandfather, Roy Loudenslager. They produce corn, soybeans, and sweet corn in Marion County. Alyssa keeps books for Stansbery Seed and Service and Tactical Ag and her family’s farm is in Wyandot County where they raise cattle, sheep, chickens, hay, corn, soybeans and wheat. … Continue reading