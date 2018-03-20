Agribusiness Tour Planned In Fostoria

3/20/18 – 5:19 A.M.

An April agribusiness tour will feature three Fostoria businesses. The Review-Times reports the Ohio AgriBusiness Association’s Ohio Grain Processor’s Tour will feature presentations from ADM, POET Biorefining, and Mennel Milling. Participants will also tour the Mennel facility.

Janice Welsheimer is the director of educational programs for the Ohio AgriBusiness Association. She says the event aims to bring people together within the industry to learn from each other and share best practices.

Jay McAllister of the Mennel Milling Company says its rare for a city to have facilities that process the three main commodities grown in the area. The three businesses handle soybeans, corn, and wheat.

MORE: Review-Times