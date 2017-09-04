Airlines offer waivers ahead of Hurricane Irma

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — As Irma continues to strengthen as a Category 4 hurricane, several airlines are offering travel waivers for flights to and from the Caribbean.

American Airlines

American Airlines will waive change fees for passengers who bought their ticket by Sept. 3, are scheduled to travel Sept. 5-8, can travel Sept. 4-12, don’t change their origin or destination city, and can rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference.

Passengers are eligible for a change fee if they are traveling to/through/from:

Anguilla Wallblake, Anguilla (AXA)

Antigua, Antigua (ANU)

Beef Island, British Virgin Islands (EIS)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

St. Croix Island, U.S. Virgin Islands (STX)

St. Kitts, Saint Kitts and Nevis (SKB)

St. Maarten, Saint Maarten (SXM)

St. Thomas Island, U.S. Virgin Islands (STT)

Delta Air Lines

Delta Airlines is offering passengers traveling Sept. 5-6 a refund for the unused portion of their ticket if they want to cancel their trip to or from areas affected by the severe weather. Travelers are also allowed a one-time change to their ticket without fee if the ticket is reissued on or before Sept. 9 with rebooked travel beginning no later than Sept. 9.

Passengers are eligible if they are traveling to/through/from:

San Juan, PR (SJU)

St. Croix, VI (STX)

St. Maarten, SX (SXM)

St. Thomas, VI (STT)

United Airlines

United Airlines is also waiving change fees for its passengers traveling during Hurricane Irma on or before Sept. 11, if travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin, between the same cities as orignally booked, and with original travel dates between Sept 5-7.

Passengers are eligible if they are traveling to/through/from:

Aguadilla, PR, US (BQN)

San Juan, PR, US (SJU)

