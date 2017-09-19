Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore tweets affirmation of his 'reds, yellows' remarks

iStock/Thinkstock(GALLENT, Ala.) — Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore tweeted Monday evening an apparent affirmation of remarks he made Sunday during a campaign speech, in which he seemed to characterize Native Americans and Asians as “reds” and “yellows.”

In his speech, Moore referenced the U.S. Civil War while lamenting the current divisions within the country.

“We were torn apart in the Civil War — brother against brother, North against South, party against party. What changed?” Moore said. “Now we have blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting.”

“What’s going to unite us? What’s going to bring us back together? A president? A Congress?” Roy asked, and then answered, “No. It’s going to be God.”

Red, yellow, black and white they are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world. This is the Gospel. (1/2) — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) September 18, 2017

If we take it seriously, America can once again be united as one nation under God. (2/2) — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) September 18, 2017

Moore’s tweets Monday seem to indicate he was quoting the children’s Bible song, “Jesus Loves the Little Children,” by C. Herbert Woolston and George F. Root. Lyrics to that song include the verses: “Jesus loves the little children/all the children of the world/red, brown, yellow, black and white/they are precious in his sight.”

Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice who was twice removed for defying court orders, is competing in a primary runoff next week for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He will face incumbent Sen. Luther Strange, who was endorsed by President Trump and has the backing of a super PAC linked to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,

