Alec Baldwin, Michael Keaton and other celebrities read Mean Tweets on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

(LOS ANGELES) — On Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel discussed the President’s active weekend spent tweeting before unveiling a new batch of celebrity Mean Tweets.

“Donald Trump this weekend got in a Twitter feud with NFL, North Korea, and Steph Curry. Not a single word about the 3.5 million citizens in Puerto Rico who are currently without power right now. Although in fairness to him, he probably doesn’t know Puerto Rico’s part of the United States. He is tweeting — it’s unbelievable. When it comes to mean tweets, no one touches our President, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t those to try. From time to time, we like to shine the light on the trolls asking the celebrities to read the tweets. Here it is, a brand-new edition of Mean Tweets.”

After the introduction, actors from film and television read upsetting and offensive tweets about themselves. Stars including Gal Godot, Emma Watson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Elisabeth Moss, John Lithgow, Dave Chappell, Jeffrey Tambor, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Kristin Bell, Nicolai Coster-Waldau, Kristin Bell, Jennifer Lawrence, Bob Odenkirk, Michael Keaton and Alec Baldwin.

Among the highlights, Alec Baldwin read one of Donald Trump’s tweets about him, Jim Parsons read that he looks like a ventriloquist’s dummy and Elisabeth Moss read a tweet that started out as a compliment but ended up insulting her.

Michael Keaton was amused by a man who said he was told his smile was like the actor’s.

“Someone just told me I smiled like Michael Keaton and I don’t know if I should take one million selfies or put a gun in my mouth,” Keaton read, laughing. He then responded, “I’d put a gun in your mouth.”

