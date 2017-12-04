Alec Baldwin's Trump visited by “ghost of witness flipped” on “SNL”

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — St. Patrick’s Day arrived early on Saturday Night Live as musical guest U2 appeared with host Saorise [SUR-sha] Ronan, star of the critically acclaimed Lady Bird. The show featured guest appearances from Irish-Americans John McEnroe and Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin once again appeared as Donald Trump in a send-up of A Christmas Carol, with Trump being visited by the “ghost of witness flipped” Michael Flynn, played by Mikey Day. “It’s time to come clean for the good of the country,” Flynn said.

“Oh, Mike, you were my man … if only somebody warned me about you,” Trump said, to which Flynn responded, “Well, Obama did warn you not to hire me.”

Trump replied, “I meant someone American.”

Three “ghosts” who visited were Billy Bush, portrayed by Alex Moffat, Beck Bennett’s shirtless Vladimir Putin and finally, a cloaked figure, whom Trump thought was Steve Bannon but turned out to be Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton. “You have no idea how long I’ve wanted to say this, ‘Lock him up!,” she laughed.

One of the show’s highlights was a music video called, “Welcome to Hell,” and featured host Ronan with cast members Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant singing about the recent high profile sexual harassment scandals.

“Here’s a little secret that every girl knows,” Ronan said, before the ladies welcomed everyone to Hell, where “it’s like a maze here, all full of boners.”

“Now, House of Cards is ruined, and that really sucks. Well, here’s a list of stuff that’s ruined for us,” Ronan sang before the group listed off such things as vans, hotels and Uber.

Leslie Jones appeared to let the women know that “it’s, like, a million times worse for women of color,” to which they all in agreed.

U2 performed two new tracks from their just-released, Songs of Experience. “American Soul” which featured an animated lyric video and spoken word from Kendrick Lamar, and “Get Out of Your Own Way.”

