Monday marked the 10-year-anniversary of the 2007 Blanchard River Flood and Findlay has taken steps to be safer. Mayor Lydia Mihalik said that the city has a stronger alert system.

She added that the Everbridge Alert System can keep people in the know.

You can join the system online at findlayohio.com under the resident’s tab.