All Star Game Scheduled Next Week To Raise Funds For Blanchard Valley Center

03/12/18 – 4:43 P.M.

The Blanchard Valley Center All-Star Game will be held next Tuesday. Community relations manager Cindy Maag said that they have plenty of athletes this year.

Cindy Maag

Maag said that the basketball game will feature all sorts of talent from the community. She explained that there will be athletes from the Special Olympics team, BVC, and even local businesses.

Maag said that all of the proceeds will help support people in the community.

Cindy Maag

The game will be next Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the University of Findlay’s Croy Gym. There is no cost to attend but they will take donations at the door.