Amazon signs on for “Starsky and Hutch” reboot with “Guardians of the Galaxy” director

The latest incarnation of '70s TV cop-buddy show Starsky and Hutch is coming to Amazon.

Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn, who is spearheading the reboot, made the announcement on Facebook Thursday evening.

“When I was a kid, Starsky & Hutch was the first ‘adult’ show I ever saw, and I fell in love. It instilled in me a lifelong love of gritty street shows, of killer 70’s threads, and muscle cars,” Gunn wrote.

Gunn explains that when he was approached by producer Neal Mortiz about the project, “I started writing down some outlandish ideas for how we would handle Starsky and Hutch today – ideas that would be exciting and different and not at all what people expect. This would NOT be a reboot or a remake, but a continuation of the original series that would deconstruct the buddy cop show in a fun way.”

But, Gunn adds, “it would definitely not be a spoof like the 2004 Starsky & Hutch movie – it would be gritty and driven by both characters and high stakes.”

So why Amazon? Gunn writes, “At Amazon I believed we would have the most freedom to create something that is different, challenges the audience, and that strays outside the parameters of genre from time to time.”

No word on when we’ll see the new Starsky and Hutch, but Gunn will be working on the series with his brother Brian and cousin Mark. It will be the first TV project for Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment.

