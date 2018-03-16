Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing American 16-year-old

Allentown Police Department(NEW YORK) — An Amber Alert was issued in Mexico late Thursday night for Amy Yu, the Pennsylvania 16-year-old missing since March 5.

Police believe she may be with Kevin Esterly, 45, with whom she allegedly had a secretive relationship, according to Allentown police.

In a criminal complaint filed with the department, Esterly’s wife said he withdrew $4,000 from her bank account and that his car and personal documents were gone.

Yu and Esterly met at church.

Yu is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and 90 pounds, while Esterly is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 185 pounds, according to police.

Authorities believe they may be driving a 1999 red, two-door Honda Accord with the Pennsylvania plate KLT 0529.

Anyone who sees either of them is asked to call 911, local police or the Allentown Police at 610-437-7751.

