“American Assassin” and “mother!” top this week's new releases

Lionsgate/Christian Black

(LOS ANGELES) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* American Assassin — A veteran Cold War CIA agent and a CIA black ops recruit — played by Michael Keaton and Dylan O’Brien, respectively — join forces with a dangerous Turkish agent — portrayed by Shiva Negar — to stop a series of attacks on military and civilian targets. Rated R.

* mother! — Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem star in this psychological thriller from Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan director — and J-Law’s boyfriend — Darren Aronofsky about a couple whose relationship is tested when their tranquil existence is interrupted by uninvited guests who arrive at their home. Also starring Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Brad’s Status — This comedy stars Ben Stiller as a father who begins to doubt his life choices after he runs into an old friend while taking his son on a tour of colleges. Austin Abrams, Jenna Fischer, Michael Sheen and Luke Wilson also star. Rated R. (TRAILER CONTAINS MILD PROFANITY)

<br /><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XpICoc65uh0" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="">[embedded content]

[embedded content]



