“American Made” and “Flatliners” among this week's new releases

“Flatliners” – © 2017 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Flatliners — Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton and Kiersey Clemons star in this sequel to the 1990 film of the same name about five medical students obsessed with the afterlife who embark on a dangerous experiment to trigger near-death experiences by stopping their hearts for short periods of time. Keifer Sutherland also reprises his role from the original. Rated PG-13.

* American Made — Tom Cruise stars as a pilot recruited by the CIA who finds himself running one of the biggest drug operations in U.S. history. Rated R. (TRAILER CONTAINS PROFANITY)

* Battle of the Sexes — Debuting in limited release last week, this comedy starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell, based on the true story of the 1973 tennis match between number-one ranked Billie Jean King and ex-champ Bobby Riggs, opens nationwide. Andrea Riseborough, Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Silverman, Alan Cumming and Bill Pullman also star. PG-13.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House — Liam Neeson heads the cast of this biopic based on the story of Mark Felt — a.k.a. “Deep Throat” — who helped journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein uncover the Watergate scandal. Diane Lane also stars. Rated PG-13.

* ‘Til Death Do Us Part — This psychological drama stars Annie Ilonzeh as woman who flees her abusive husband — portrayed by Stephen Bishop — and rebuilds her life with a new man — played by Taye Diggs — until the husband discovers her whereabouts. Rated PG-13.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.