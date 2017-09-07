American Red Cross Preparing For Weeks And Months Of Recovery Assistance

09/07/17 – 3:39 P.M.

The American Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey and other disasters. The Ohio Buckeye Region of the Red Cross has sent 67 volunteers to Texas and Louisiana in response to Harvey. They will be sending more.

The Red Cross is also keeping an eye on Hurricane Irma. They have started preparations to get workers and supplies in place for the new hurricane that could reach the U.S. The Ohio Buckeye Region will recruit and train 100 new volunteers per week to assist with the response and recovery efforts for the weeks and months to come.

You can join the disaster relief orientations for new volunteers. They will be held every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the American Red Cross in Lima.