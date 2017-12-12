American Red Cross Responds To Recent Fires

12/12/17 – 2:13 P.M.

The American Red Cross is working to cut down fire deaths after 8 fires killed 3 people last weekend. American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter executive director Todd James said that they want to cut fatalities in half. The easiest way to do so is to make sure people have working smoke alarms. With this in mind, the Red Cross has decided to install smoke alarms in people’s homes for free.

To make an appointment for smoke alarm installation, you can call the American Red Cross at 844-207-4059. They will come and install the smoke alarm for free, help you make a plan of escape, and prepare for other emergencies.