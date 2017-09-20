“America's Got Talent” recap: 10 acts perform for $1 million prize in final showcase

Angelica Hale – NBC/Trae Patton(LOS ANGELES) — The final live performance show of the current America’s Got Talent season took place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater on Tuesday night, featuring the final 10 acts hoping to win the $1 million prize and a chance to be a headline act in Las Vegas.

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum were treated to some truly amazing performances, all introduced by host Tyra Banks.

America’s votes will decide who moves on and who goes home. The result will be announced during Wednesday’s live show on NBC.

Here’s a rundown of the final performances:

Angelica Hill, who recently became a big sister, got the show started with her cover of Clean Bandit’s “Symphony,” bringing all four judges to their feet. Heidi told the nine-year-old, “You are only four-feet-tall, but you are a giant,” adding that in her opinion, Hale was the best singer of the season.

Acrobatic dance crew Diavolo jumped, slid and flew through the air, aided by props, including a huge see-saw ship. Simon declared that any casino owners watching on Tuesday should be booking them immediately.

Evie Clair, 13, who recently lost her father to cancer, delivered a moving rendition of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World.” Howie said, “Our hearts and souls go out to you,” adding, “We all go through dark times. What gets us through is hoping and praying for that light at the end of the tunnel…Your voice is that light.”

Singer Kechi survived a horrific plane crash and burns over her entire body to make it to the AGT finals. Following her uplifting performance of Estelle’s “I Am a Conqueror,” Simon declared, “That wasn’t a song — that was an anthem.” Mel B called the performance “powerful and moving.”

Darci Lynne Farmer, a 12-year-old ventriloquist, brought her friends Oscar and Petunia on stage and sang The Beatles’ “With a Little Help from My Friends.” All four judges considered Darci Lynne the odds-on favorite to take home the $1 million prize.

Ukrainian dance crew Light Balance, was the last act of the night and delivered a greatest-hits performance of sorts, reprising some of the costumes and elements that made them a hit with the judges. “This is like the Super Bowl, you think someone’s won it, then something else happens ten minutes later that changes it all!” said Simon. Heidi declared, “You should already be in Vegas and I’m going to see it again and again!”

The winning act of season 11 will be crowned when NBC’s America’s Got Talent returns on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

