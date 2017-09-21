“America's Got Talent” recap: A 12-year-old ventriloquist wins $1 million top prize on season-12 finale

NBC/Trae Patton(LOS ANGELES) — Darci Lynne Farmer, a 12-year-old singing ventriloquist, was crowned the winner of the 12th season of NBC’s America’s Got Talent during the live finale at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater Wednesday night. Judges Heidi Klum, Mel B, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel were on hand as host Tyra Banks announced the results.

Darci Lynne walked away with the $1 million grand prize and a headlining spot at the America’s Got Talent Live show at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas November 3-4. She’ll be joined by the other finalists.

Farmer beat out nine-year-old singer, Angelica Hale based on America’s votes.

Coming in third was dance crew Light Balance, followed by deaf singer Mandy Harvey. Animal act Sara & Hero came in fifth.

Other highlights:

Singers Kechi and Angelica Hale teamed up with Kelly Clarkson for a version of Kelly’s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).” Clarkson then performed her new song, “Love So Soft,” from her album, Meaning of Life, due out on October 27.

Next, dance crews Diavolo and Light Balance performed routines to Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times” and Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic,” respectively. At the end of their routine, a member of Light Balance — who perform with black hoods covering their faces — removed his, revealing himself as World of Dance judge and former Dancing with the Stars pro Derek Hough.

Marlee Matlin introduced deaf singer Mandy Harvey and Shania Twain, who performed Twain’s “You’re Still the One.” Twain then performed a new song, “Life’s about to Get Good,” from her upcoming album, Now, bowing September 29.

Darci Lynne and fellow ventriloquist Jeff Dunham sat down for a chat, after which she performed Irving Berlin’s classic “Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better,” along with AGT second season champ, ventriloquist Terry Fator.

Comedian Preacher Lawson traded stories with Howie Mandel and Saturday Night Live alumni Kevin Nealon backstage at the legendary Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.

Finally, singer Evie Clair, 13, performed an original song, after which she introduced James Arthur, who performed “Say You Won’t Let Go,” with help from Chase Goehring.

America’s Got Talent will return in 2018. Auditions for season 13 begin soon; check NBC.com/AGT for updates.

