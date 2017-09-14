“America’s Got Talent” recap: Five acts advance to the finals

NBC/Trae Patton(LOS ANGELES) — Wednesday night’s episode of NBC’s America’s Got Talent saw five of the 11 acts that performed on Tuesday’s show learn that they had been chosen to advance to next week’s finals. The other six acts were sent home.

Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Simon Cowell, along with host Tyra Banks, were on hand for the live event airing from Hollywood’s Dolby Theater to learn which acts America had selected to advance for a chance at the $1 million top prize.

Also back for season 12 is the “Dunkin’ Save,” which allowed viewers to vote live to save an act in danger of elimination.

Singers Angelica Hale; Mandy Harvey; and Kechi; and dance crews Light Balance and Diavolo all advanced to the finals.

Singers Christian Guardino and Celine Tam, robotic dancer Merrick Hanna, animal act The Pompeyo Family, vocal group In the Stairwell and mentalist Colin Cloud were sent home.

The first three acts called to the front of the stage were singers Christian Guardino and Angelica Hale and robotic dancer Merrick Hanna. Hale advanced to the finals. The 12-year-old cried as she told Banks that she was “overwhelmed.” Heidi, who called Angelica her favorite act, also was pleased with the result.

Singers Celine Tam and Mandy Harvey, and animal act The Pompeyo Family were the next acts asked to step forward. Harvey moved on to the finals. The deaf singer told banks that she was “thankful,” but also “heartbroken” for the other acts. Simon, was “thrilled” to see his Golden Buzzer act advance.

The final two acts, dance crew Light Balance and a cappella vocal group In the Stairwell were then called to the front of the stage. Light Balance advanced. Mel B was happy with America’s vote, calling the troupe “entertaining, so original.”

Earlier in the show, Banks revealed that mentalist Colin Cloud, acrobatic dance crew Diavolo and singer Kechi were the acts with the three lowest vote totals, and gave viewers a chance to save one of them with the “Dunkin’ Save.” America picked Kechi to advance to the finals.

The judges then got to decide which of the remaining two acts would advance. Simon, Mel B and Howie picked Diavolo, making Heidi’s vote unnecessary. Diavolo advanced to the finals.

The evening also included a performance from the Las Vegas act, Absinthe, which blends acrobatics, cabaret and naughty humor.

America’s Got Talent continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

