“America’s Got Talent” Recap: The last seven acts advance to the semifinals

NBCUniversal Media – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Wednesday night’s installment of NBC’s America’s Got Talent saw seven of the 12 acts that performed on Tuesday’s show learn that they had been chosen to advance to the semifinals. The other five acts were sent home.

Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Simon Cowell, along with host Tyra Banks, were on hand for the live event airing from Hollywood’s Dolby Theater to learn which acts America had selected to advance for a chance at $1 million and headline shows at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas November 3 and 4.

Also back for season 12 was the “Dunkin’ Save,” which allowed viewers to vote live to save an act in danger of elimination.

Acrobatic dance crew Diavolo; singers Kechi, Chase Goehring and Mike Yung; animal act Sara and Hero; mentalist Colin Cloud; and gospel choir DaNell Daymon & Greater Works all advanced to the finals.

Visual arts act Oskar & Gaspar; vocal group Final Draft; dancers Junior & Emily Alabi and Oscar Hernandez; and 13-year-old singer Angelina Green were sent home.

Here’s a rundown of Wednesday’s action:

The first two acts called to the front of the stage were acrobatic dance crew Diavolo and visual arts artists Oskar & Gaspar. Diavolo advanced to the next round. Afterwards, the troupe’s leader thanked America for “believing in us, that we could have a show in Las Vegas.”

Vocal group Final Draft and singer Kechi were the next acts asked to step forward. Kechi moved on to the semifinals. “In the movies, you hear the saying, ‘Go towards the light.’ I think America just did,” Mandel told the singer.

Next, Banks called singers Chase Goehring and Mike Yung, and dancers Junior & Emily Alabi to the front of the stage. Goehring and Yung advanced to the semifinals. Heidi thought America made the right choice, advising the two acts to keep doing what got them to this point in the competition.

The last two acts summoned to the front of the stage were dancer Oscar Hernandez, and animal act Sara & Hero. Sara and Hero moved on to the next round. Simon was happy with the results, noting Sara and her dog were “amazing.”

Earlier in the show, Banks revealed that 13-year-old singer Angelina Green, mentalist Colin Cloud and gospel choir DaNell Daymon & Greater Works were the acts with the three lowest vote totals and gave viewers a chance to save one of them with the “Dunkin’ Save.” America picked Cloud to advance to the semifinals.

The judges then got to decide which of the remaining two acts would advance. Heidi stuck with her Golden Buzzer pick, Green, but Mel B, Simon and Howie picked Greater Works. They advance to the semifinals.

The show also featured performances from magicians John Dorenbos, Piff the Magic Dragon and AGT season-nine winner Matt Franco.

America’s Got Talent continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

