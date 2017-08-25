Amy Schumer says reports she demanded equal pay with Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle “aren't true”

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(LOS ANGELES) — Amy Schumer is denying a report that she demanded pay equity from Netflix after learning what Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle reportedly earned for their stand-up comedy specials for the streaming service.

As previously reported, a recent article in Variety claimed that Schumer was offered $11 million for her special but asked for more when she read reports that Chappelle and Rock were making $20 million.

On Instagram Wednesday, Schumer acknowledged that she did ask Netflix for more money than what she was initially offered, but she did not seek the same payout that Rock and Chappelle reportedly received.

“Thanks for chiming in on what you feel I deserve to be paid,” Schumer wrote. “I believe women deserve equal pay. However I don’t believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave. They are legends and 2 of the greatest comics of all time.”

She added, “I would like to say that I have been selling out arenas these last couple years. Something a female comic has never done. That’s a big deal to me, especially because I know I do my best every night on stage for the audience and they have a good time.”

“I didn’t ask for the same as my friends,” she noted, addressing the report directly. “I did ask for more than the initial offer. I will continue to work my a** off and be the best performer I can be. The reports of me ‘demanding” or ‘insisting’ on equal pay to them aren’t [sic] a true.”

Netflix does not reveal what it pays for specials or programming. ABC News reached out to the streaming service for comment.

