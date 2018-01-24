An audience of one: First look at the ultra-exclusive Skittles Super Bowl ad

Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images(VIRGINIA) — While many companies are ponying up big bucks to reach as many people as possible during the Super Bowl — more than $5 million for a 30-second spot, according to Sports Illustrated — Skittles is going in another direction.

Teasers for the ultra-exclusive Skittles Super Bowl ad — which the company said they are only showing to one person — aired on ABC’s Good Morning America today.

“You’d probably like to know if this is a scene from the upcoming Skittles Super Bowl ad, but I can’t tell you because they’re only showing it to one single person,” says actor David Schwimmer in one 15-second clip released by the company.

As he shoves the candy into a sandwich, he adds, “I’m kind of wondering that myself.”

The candy maker announced in a video earlier this month that it was creating a Super Bowl ad this year that it will show to just one person, a California teenager named Marcos Menendez

While Menendez is the only one who will ever see their commercial, others can watch his reaction to the ad on Skittles’ Facebook page during the Feb. 4 game, according to the advertising trade publication AdWeek.

“Every other advertiser is going out there and showing their ad to 100 million people,” Matt Montei, the vice president of fruit confections at Skittles’ parent company, Mars, told the trade. “We want to be the one brand who has the most exclusive ad in Super Bowl history.”

