Andy Murray withdraws from US Open with hip injury

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images(NEW YORK) – Count Andy Murray as another big star who will miss this year’s U.S. Open.

The World No. 2 announced Saturday that he is withdrawing from the year’s final Grand Slam tournament due to a nagging hip injury.

“It’s too sore for me to win the tournament and ultimately that’s what I was here to try and do,” Murray said Saturday.

Murray said the hip had been bothering him since before Wimbledon, but had been working to get back into proper playing shape.

“We were hoping that by taking a few weeks off and resting and rehabbing and really reducing the load that I was putting through it that I would be OK by the time US Open came around, but unfortunately that’s not been the case,” he said.

Five of the top 11 men in the ATP rankings will not be present when the tournament starts on Monday in Flushing Meadows.

