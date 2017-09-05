Angelina Jolie on being single: “It’s not something I wanted”

Netflix/Pax Thien Jolie Pitt(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been almost a year since Angelina Jolie announced her separation from Brad Pitt and in a new interview, the actress admits the split has been hard.

She tells the Sunday Telegraph that doing interviews for her new Netflix movie, First They Killed My Father, she has been “a little shy…because I am not as strong inside as I have been in the past.”

Pitt and Jolie have yet to finalize their divorce but have agreed to handle matters privately for the sake of their six children.

“It’s been difficult. I don’t enjoy being single,” the 42-year-old said. “It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard. Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together, but really I am just trying to get through my days.”

In addition to the separation, Jolie revealed in July that she was recently diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

“Emotionally, it’s been a very difficult year, and I have had some other health issues. So my health is something I have to monitor,” she told the Telegraph.

Jolie has long been open about her health struggles, including her decision to have a preventive double mastectomy, which she wrote about in 2013 in The New York Times.

“I am so happy I don’t have cancer, and that if I do get it, it will be delayed for a few years. The exchange for that peace of mind is quite good,” she added. “I think now I need to rediscover a little bit of the old me. I think we lose our way a bit. I have had a lot happen in my life, from certain people passing to health issues to raising the children. And it’s been a very good time to absorb and develop and grow.”

