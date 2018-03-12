Angry motorists attack driver accused of hit-and-run accident

iStock/Thinkstock(MIAMI) — Several people, including one armed with a sledgehammer, allegedly attacked a fellow motorist suspected of hitting several cars with his SUV before fleeing, according to ABC Miami affiliate WPLG-TV.

Cellphone video captured some of the Sunday incident, which occurred on Biscayne Boulevard when a few drivers left their vehicles and tried to stop the SUV driver from leaving the scene.

One of those drivers can be seen wielding a sledgehammer, smashing the windows of the SUV. Another one pulled off the SUV’s door handle.

“That’s crazy,” witness Anthony Jimenez told WPLG. “You know, you have a crash, you stop.”

But the man who used the sledgehammer may have taken it too far, Jimenez added. “I’ll call the cops and I’ll try to chase him down,” he said.

There were no injuries, according to Miami police, who advised motorists not to try to stop hit-and-run drivers.

Police eventually apprehended the driver of the SUV after he left the scene, WPLG reported.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.