Anonymous couple pays off $10K of toys on layaway

(SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine) — Lucky customers unknowingly picked up presents set aside for layaway that had already been paid off by one anonymous couple.

A husband and wife walked into Toys “R” Us in South Portland, Maine, last Friday to pay it forward this holiday season.

The store supervisor Jennifer Collins told ABC News she was unsure what the couple came to discuss when they approached her about a unique idea.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, first asked Collins to speak in private, she said. “I was wondering what they wanted to discuss and they let me know they heard another story about a gentleman paying off layaways, which inspired them to do the same and be a blessing for more people,” Collins explained.

Collins worked with the generous pair to come up with a strategy and once they tallied up how much layaway inventory there was, Collins said they decided to pay $10,000 of the total amount.

“They hoped to get the public to raise another $15,000 and offered to take care of the remainder after that too,” Collins said.

Collins said she was lucky enough to see a few of the shocked and excited recipients.

“About 20 or so people have already come in to pick them up, some got emails and others found out on the spot. We’ve had people cry of happiness right here in the store,” Collins said. “One woman I helped check out was in tears and was with her sister who also had toys on hold. They both had no idea before I told them what was going on and were so happy.”

Collins said more customers will continue to find out about the couple’s good deed and they told her their hope is to spread their joy.

“Their main thing is they believe they’ve been blessed by God in their life and they want other people to be blessed.”

