Another disturbance in the Force: “Star Wars: Episode IX” director Colin Trevorrow is out

FilmMagic/Michael Tran(LOS ANGELES) — Another Star Wars movie has lost its director.

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow is out as director of Star Wars: Episode IX.

“Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon,” Lucasfilm said in a statement on Tuesday.

It’s the latest director shakeup in the Star Wars galaxy. In June, director Ron Howard took over the untitled Han Solo movie after co-directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller parted ways with Lucasfilm over “different creative visions,” according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

In 2015, Fantastic Four director Josh Trank bowed out of another planned spinoff, reportedly citing the high-pressure of directing a Star Wars movie.

The eighth episode of the Star Wars franchise, titled The Last Jedi opens in December. Episode IXcurrently is scheduled to be released in May 2019.



ABC News and Lucasfilm are owned by parent company Disney.