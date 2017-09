9/28/17 – 10:33 A.M.

Another flood-damaged building in Findlay is coming down. The Hancock County Commissioners voted to spend around $4,500 to buy property at 107 Shinkle Street. The 2007 flood damaged the home there and it was never fixed. Other floods have continued to cause further damage to the building.

The county is using money from the flood mitigation account to pay for the property.