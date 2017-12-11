Anthony Anderson “on cloud nine” over Golden Globe nominations

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — Anthony Anderson is having an exceptional day. In addition to being nominated for a Golden Globe Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy for black-ish, the show itself received a nomination, as did the animated movie, Ferdinand, for which he provides a voice.

This is Anderson’s second, back-to-back Golden Globe nomination for his role in the best performance by an actor category. He learned of his nomination on Good Morning America, while promoting his forthcoming episode of black-ish, where his character Andre will be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.



“So it’s actually a great morning, to sit here and talk to you about our show black-ish and the things that we’re dealing with — diabetes and my partnership with Nova Nordisk: get real about diabetes,” Anderson tells ABC Radio. And to have an announcement made this morning about that. So, I’m on cloud nine right now.”



black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. The 2018 Golden Globes will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 7, 2018 on NBC.

