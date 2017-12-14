Antonio Banderas says he “firmly trusts” Salma Hayek's allegations against Harvey Weinstein

Photo by 2430/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — A day after Salma Hayek wrote a New York Times op-ed piece in which she claimed disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein made frequent sexual advances towards her during the making of the movie Frida, her friend Antonio Banderas, who co-starred in the movie, wants the world to know he has Hayek’s back.

“I’m deeply saddened by the terrible events that my dear friend Salma Hayek has made public about Harvey #Weinstein,” Banderas tweeted. “Her integrity and honesty as a woman and as an actress make me firmly trust her words.”

In her op-ed piece, Hayek described her experience making Frida, her 2002 film about famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, which she produced and starred in for Weinstein’s former company, Miramax. She claimed that Weinstein continually harassed and propositioned her, and that he even threatened her life when she rejected him.

The actress also claimed she suffered a nervous breakdown while shooting a nude sex scene that Weinstein demanded be included in the movie. Despite all that, Frida, which had been Hayek’s passion project, went on to earn six Academy Award nominations and win two Oscars. However, Hayek claimed that Weinstein never offered her another starring role for the remainder of her contract with Miramax.

Weinstein has issued a statement to ABC News via a spokesperson, in which Hayek’s claims are specifically addressed, and then denied, one by one. The statement reads, in part, “All of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate and others who witnessed the events have a different account of what transpired.”

