Apple expected to unveil newest iPhone on Tuesday

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images(CUPERTINO, Calif.) — Apple fans don’t have to wait much longer for the unveiling of the newest iPhone, expected to take place Tuesday at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The iPhone 8 — nicknamed the 10-year “anniversary” model by tech experts — is rumored to come with a hefty price tag of $1,000.

Apple has not confirmed that the introduction of the iPhone will take place Tuesday, only that it is holding an event that day at 10 a.m. PT.

Join us September 12 at 10am PT to watch the #AppleEvent live at https://t.co/xi6CRXgQPH. Retweet for updates from @Apple. pic.twitter.com/QYyd7HNoGL — Apple (@Apple) September 6, 2017

The Apple event Tuesday will take place at the company’s Steve Jobs Theater and will be the first product event at its new campus headquarters Apple Park.

Steve Jobs introduced the original iPhone on Jan. 9, 2007. It hit stores more than six months later, on June 29, 2007.

